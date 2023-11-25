A man who stole a total of £400 worth of goods from Sainsbury's has been given a three months jail sentence.

Kamil Nowakowski (34), of Eglinton Street in Portrush, admitted seven thefts between November 14-21 this year. Items taken included vodka, chicken and fruit juice.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the offences happened at Sainsbury's in Coleraine.

The defendant had a previous record.

Ballynena courthouse. Picture: National World

District Judge Nigel Broderick said shops are under strain with "narrow margins" and that was aggravated by shoplifting.