Jail sentence for man who stole goods on seven occasions in a week from Sainsbury's in Coleraine

A man who stole a total of £400 worth of goods from Sainsbury's has been given a three months jail sentence.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 25th Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT
Kamil Nowakowski (34), of Eglinton Street in Portrush, admitted seven thefts between November 14-21 this year. Items taken included vodka, chicken and fruit juice.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard the offences happened at Sainsbury's in Coleraine.

The defendant had a previous record.

Ballynena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallynena courthouse. Picture: National World
District Judge Nigel Broderick said shops are under strain with "narrow margins" and that was aggravated by shoplifting.

The defendant was given bail for appeal but as part of bail he is banned from entering any Sainsbury's shop in Northern Ireland.