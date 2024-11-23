Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballymena man who stole over £1,000 worth of alcohol was selling it to get money to fund a drug habit, a defence barrister said.

David Roddy Patterson (37), with an address listed as Galgorm Road but formerly with addresses at Dunvale and Richmond Park, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He had stolen alcohol from a number of shops in the town. He had taken alcohol from a number of stores including amounts of £160, £44, £235, £95, £136, £108, £66 and £178.

In August this year following spitting at police, officers had to put a bite and spit guard on him.

Other offences included harassment and breaching a Restraining Order.

The defendant, who had 45 previous convictions, was jailed for eleven months.