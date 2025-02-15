A man who told a supported living accommodation staff member "paramilitaries would sort her out" has been jailed.

The staff member, at the accommodation in Ballymena, was also in fear of assault.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Andrew Welsh (41), of Carniny Court in Ballymena, admitted a charge of common assault relating to around 1am on December 10 last year.

A prosecutor said the defendant had barged into a staff room with his fists raised to a support worker.

The defendant was verbally abusive and "made various threats that 'paramilitaries would sort her out'," the prosecutor said.

The worker was able to get into a reception area and locked the door and police were called.

The defendant, who had a previous record, appeared at court via video link from prison where he had spent a number of weeks on remand.

When District Judge Nigel Broderick asked him if he could see and hear the court the defendant replied: "Aye mate" and the defendant added "I am not well at the minute".

The judge asked him if he was OK for the case to proceed and he said he was. A defence barrister said the defendant is "particularly vulnerable".

She said he sustained a brain injury a number of years ago and suffers from psychiatric issues. He has lived in supported living accommodation for several years.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "This would have been a very upsetting and concerning episode for the member of staff. She was not to know that you weren't going to assault her and no doubt that would have caused her great fear and anxiety."

The judge said the Probation Service said the defendant would not be suitable for a "community-based Order" and the judge handed down a four months prison term.

The judge said the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence which he said was for a "different type of offence" and he was not activating it but it remains in place until March 2026.