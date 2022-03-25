Jail sentence for man who was disorderly at Hospital

Seamus Connor (41), of Neillsbrook View, appeared via video link from prison where he had been on remand.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that on May 27 last year police were tasked to Randalstown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant was “highly intoxicated” and was taken to hospital for “treatment for some injuries”.

editorial image

The prosecutor added: “Whilst at the A&E Department he began to shout and swear, shouting: ‘You are all black b*stards’ and ‘F*ck everyone’.”

The court heard this was in the public waiting area where a number of patients, including children, were present.

The defendant kicked out at doors in the hospital when arrested.

A defence lawyer said Connor accepts his behaviour was “unacceptable” at the hospital and “he apologised to everybody who was affected and anybody who witnessed it”.