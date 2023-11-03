Jail sentence for man with 114 previous convictions
Michael Skillen, whose age was given as 'unknown', of Etna Drive in Belfast, came to police attention at Ballyrobin Road in the early hours of December 17 last year.
A Golf car was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision. The defendant was in the driver seat with the seat belt on. An airbag had deployed.
Police could smell liquor and the defendant's speech was slurred. He was asked for a preliminary breath test and later failed to provide an evidential sample in custody, a prosecutor said.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Magilligan Prison. He pleaded guilty to charges of driving whilst disqualified; absence of insurance and failing to provide a specimen.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been unable to remember why he had been driving or who owned the car.
Jailing the defendant for five months along with a three year driving ban, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had a "very poor record".
Skillen had bail fixed in the sum of £500 but the judge ruled he was not to be released pending appeal of his sentence.