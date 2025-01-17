Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 41-year-old man who had been residing at a nursing home for a week became disorderly after being told to leave because he was drinking alcohol in breach of regulations, a court was told.

Thomas Glassey, with an address listed as no fixed abode in Antrim, appeared at Antrim Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison where he was on remand.

A prosecutor said at 1.35pm on December 29 last year police were called to the report of an "intoxicated and aggressive" patient outside a nursing home in Templepatrick.

The prosecutor said the resident had been asked to leave the nursing home due to consuming alcohol which was against their regulations.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant became verbally abusive towards staff and when removed he continued to shout and swear outside.

Police attended and the defendant directed a "constant tirade of abuse" towards officers.

He also directed abuse at staff and residents, the prosecutor said. Members of the public were also watching on, the court heard.

A defence barrister said a nursing home was "not suitable" for a man of his age.

The defendant told the court the placement was arranged by a "social worker" and he "had only been there for a week". The court heard the defendant had 74 previous convictions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said an aggravating feature in the case was that it was in the context of a nursing home.

The judge jailed the defendant for two months and said that would mean the authorities could assist in finding potential new accommodation for him before he is released.