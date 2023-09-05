Register
A patient who left his hospital bed and downed vodka he bought in a nearby shop returned to his ward and grabbed two nurses by their throats, a court heard.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST
Stephen Charles O'Neill (42), of Markstown Grove, Cullybackey, pleaded guilty to the assaults which happened at the Antrim Area Hospital on June 18 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (September 5), that at 12.40am the defendant was "highly agitated" and was being verbally and physically abusive to staff.

The court heard that the defendant pushed a male nurse on the chest and told him: "I will end you." He grabbed a female nurse's throat and then grabbed the male nurse by the throat.

The court heard the assaults happened at Antrim Area Hospital. Photo by: GoogleThe court heard the assaults happened at Antrim Area Hospital. Photo by: Google
A defence barrister accepted that it had been a "totally reprehensible and disgraceful" incident. He said that the defendant had alcohol addiction issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said to grab nurses around the throat was a "very serious" matter. He said that nurses were there to provide treatment and it would have been "very traumatic" to be assaulted.

The judge said the defendant used a "ruse" to pretend to go out for a smoke but instead he had gone and bought a bottle of vodka and consumed it.

Jailing the defendant for five months, Judge Broderick said: "Courts need to deal robustly with those who visit violence upon health care workers because really there should be a zero tolerance of such incidents."

The defendant had £500 bail fixed for appeal.