William David Currie (55), of Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare, was also uninsured in a vehicle without an MOT on May 14.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard an "off-duty police officer" saw Currie come out of a shop in Parkgate and drive off. A PSNI patrol later saw the defendant driving at Ballyrobert.
The court heard in 2022 the defendant had been banned from driving for 10 years and given a suspended sentence which he was in breach of with the new offences. Another suspended sentence has been referred back to the Crown Court.
A defence barrister said on May 14 the defendant was engaging in a "former pastime - repairing vehicles - so he bought this car with a view to doing it up and selling it".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's record was "atrocious" and also imposed a £100 fine.