Jail term and 10-year road ban for Ballyclare man with 190 previous convictions

A man with 190 previous convictions has been jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 10 years for driving whilst disqualified.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:47 BST

William David Currie (55), of Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare, was also uninsured in a vehicle without an MOT on May 14.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard an "off-duty police officer" saw Currie come out of a shop in Parkgate and drive off. A PSNI patrol later saw the defendant driving at Ballyrobert.

The court heard in 2022 the defendant had been banned from driving for 10 years and given a suspended sentence which he was in breach of with the new offences. Another suspended sentence has been referred back to the Crown Court.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Ballymena courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A defence barrister said on May 14 the defendant was engaging in a "former pastime - repairing vehicles - so he bought this car with a view to doing it up and selling it".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's record was "atrocious" and also imposed a £100 fine.