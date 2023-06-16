A man with 190 previous convictions has been jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 10 years for driving whilst disqualified.

William David Currie (55), of Ballycorr Road, Ballyclare, was also uninsured in a vehicle without an MOT on May 14.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard an "off-duty police officer" saw Currie come out of a shop in Parkgate and drive off. A PSNI patrol later saw the defendant driving at Ballyrobert.

The court heard in 2022 the defendant had been banned from driving for 10 years and given a suspended sentence which he was in breach of with the new offences. Another suspended sentence has been referred back to the Crown Court.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister said on May 14 the defendant was engaging in a "former pastime - repairing vehicles - so he bought this car with a view to doing it up and selling it".