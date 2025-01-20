Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who spat blood in the faces of three police officers including hitting one in the eye has received a four month jail term.

John Shields (32), with an address listed as Devenagh Way in Ballymena, committed offences on June 20 last year.

Ambulance Service were dealing with the defendant who was unconscious outside a property at Condiere Terrace in the village of Connor near Ballymena.

A small amount of Class A drugs and three Diazepam were found on the defendant. The writing on the blister pack was "in a foreign language" and as such it had not been dispensed to the defendant.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

When the defendant regained consciousness he became aggressive towards police. He was squaring up to officers and "screaming and shouting profanities" towards police.

The prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena: "The defendant has then spat blood at an officer which has landed on three officers. Two were hit in the face and the third officer was hit in the eye." The defendant was taken to hospital.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been in court for "similar" offending in the past and "this incident was particularly unsavoury".

She said the defendant had little recollection of the incident but "whenever he came round he panicked and acted in a manner which was wholly unsuitable, inappropriate, and quite frankly disgusting".

She said the defendant was "deeply remorseful". The barrister said the defendant had addiction issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 67 previous convictions.

He said: "It is wholly unacceptable to assault public servants who are police officers but then to spit blood in their face and their eye, this court will not accept such behaviour".

Shields was sentenced on charges including assaulting three police officers; disorderly behaviour; and possession of cocaine and diazepam.

The defendant was jailed for four months but was released on £500 bail pending appeal.