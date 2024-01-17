A judge said there was a "prevalence" of shoplifting involving the theft of meat amongst drug addicts, as he jailed a man for nine months.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Adrian Donegan (39), of Richmond Park in Ballymena, was sentenced for the theft of £150 worth of meat from a Spar shop at the town's Doury Road in relation to July 31 last year. The defendant also took £75 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury's on August 15 last year.

The defendant said that on July 31 he had been intoxicated and had been "drinking three days straight" and had no recollection of the theft.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is engaging with 'Community Addictions' and is on a "Subutex programme".

Jailing the defendant, Judge Broderick said Donegan had a "long standing addiction to drugs" which he said might explain the criminal record of 113 previous convictions including 42 thefts.

He added: "The theft of meat seems to be a prevalent offence for those addicted to drugs because it appears to be some easy way to get money."

The judge told the defendant there was "no real glimmer of hope" from Probation as they believe "that until such times as you yourself decide to try and get help for your drug addiction all you are going to do is repeat these offences".

Judge Broderick said previous jail terms had failed to prevent the defendant from re-offending "so I am going to increase the sentence" and handed down a nine months jail term.