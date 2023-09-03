A man who twice tried to strangle his partner was jailed for a year and a half by a judge who said it was one of the worst domestic violence cases he had dealt with.

Ihan Westerhuis (23), of Main Street in Kells, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on charges including assault and making threats to kill and threats to damage property. The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison and pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced.

In June this year, Westherhuis ripped underwear which had been on a radiator and then lifted a skirt and wrapped it round his partner's neck and tightened it for "ten to 15 seconds" and only stopped when her mother began shouting her name.

On March 18 this year he assaulted his partner by punching her several times in the head and face and squeezed her neck. Westerhuis was caught with 4.9 grammes of cannabis on August 15 last year.

On October 23 last year the defendant was caught with 59 grammes of cannabis in his home. He was taken to hospital and swore and shouted.

He attempted to leave his hospital bed and after his nose began bleeding he blew his nose towards a police officer who was hit with blood on the chest, arms and face.

A defence lawyer accepted the facts were "absolutely shocking" and it had been "reprehensible, shocking, gratuitous violence".

He said it was a "very distressing set of facts" but the defendant, who had a "chronic addiction" since the age of 13, wants to make a "fresh start" when he gets out of jail.

The lawyer said Westerhuis had once been admitted to hospital after taking a heart attack due to cocaine use.

Jailing the defendant, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the incidents had been "truly shocking" and "quite horrific".

He added: "The courts will always treat incidents of domestic abuse in a serious manner. This is one of the worst cases of domestic abuse I have come across in recent times. You tried to strangle your partner not once but twice and that would have been horrific from the victim's point of view".