Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man with a 'very poor attitude towards females' has been jailed for ten months.

The comment about John Bryan Bowers was made by District Judge Nigel Broderick at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Bowers (35), with an address listed as Glenarm Road in Larne, admitted assaulting two women; making a threat to damage property and breaching a Restraining Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison. In November last year he punched a woman in the face and "smashed" her face off a wall and on another occasion that month he headbutted her a number of times on the nose.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

On April 13 this year the defendant pushed another woman onto the ground and later phoned her saying she would be "burnt out".

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a "significant issue with alcohol," was pleading guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad