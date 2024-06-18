Jail term for Larne man with 'very poor attitude' towards women
The comment about John Bryan Bowers was made by District Judge Nigel Broderick at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
Bowers (35), with an address listed as Glenarm Road in Larne, admitted assaulting two women; making a threat to damage property and breaching a Restraining Order.
The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison. In November last year he punched a woman in the face and "smashed" her face off a wall and on another occasion that month he headbutted her a number of times on the nose.
On April 13 this year the defendant pushed another woman onto the ground and later phoned her saying she would be "burnt out".
A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a "significant issue with alcohol," was pleading guilty.
Jailing Bowers for ten months and putting Restraining Orders in place, Judge Broderick told the defendant there had been "vicious" assaults and added: "It is clear from your previous record that you have a very poor attitude towards females in general."