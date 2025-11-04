A 29-year-old Magherafelt man, who “cajoled” two women into sharing intimate images and then blackmailed them, has been handed a prison term.

Cathan Quinn, with an address listed as Wesleyann Mews, was sentenced today (Tuesday, November 4) at Dungannon Crown Court for online blackmail of a sexual nature in respect of the two victims.

He was sentenced to two years and two months, half of which will be served in custody and half on licence, and is subject to a restraining order for five years in respect of each victim.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Ryan said: “In early 2021, Cathan Quinn targeted two female victims. Using social media platforms, the defendant cajoled his victims into sharing intimate images. He then blackmailed both women, threatening to post the images online unless demands for money were met.

“Both victims have suffered terribly throughout this nightmarish ordeal. It’s hard to truly imagine the trauma they have endured, and I am grateful to both for finding the courage to come forward and speak to us. Your support has been invaluable.”

Detective Inspector Ryan added: “Today’s sentencing relates to our investigation into the online blackmail of two females. This, however, is not Quinn’s only offence of this nature. On 21 April in 2022, the defendant was given a prison sentence for similar offences against a third innocent victim, who also found the courage to speak to police.”

The detective said: “I hope this sends out a very clear message to anyone who would seek to exploit and threaten others. Let me assure you, you can’t hide behind a computer or mobile screen. Rather, you will be identified and investigated. And you will be held to account.

“To those innocent victims who may be experiencing similar, please don’t respond to demands. Don’t enter into further communication. If you can, confide in a trusted friend or family member, and please contact officers as soon as possible on 101. Dedicated officers will handle your case with the sensitivity you deserve.”