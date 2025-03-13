A 22-year-old man has been handed a prison sentence after a house was set on fire in Antrim.

Michael Ward, with an address listed as Ballyhalbert Gardens, Co Down, appeared before Antrim Crown Court on Thursday, March 13, after he pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life.

He was given a three-and-a-half year prison sentence, and was ordered to serve 21 months in custody, and the remaining 21 months on licence.

Commenting after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “On Saturday, 27th January 2024 police received a report of a disturbance at a house in the Queens Road area of the town. Ward, who was inside the property made threats towards two women who were outside, that he was going to burn the house down.

“Upon officers’ arrival there was visible smoke coming from the house, and Ward was still inside. Police were able to remove him from the property with non-serious injuries, and he was subsequently arrested.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire and determined that the ignition was deliberate. Extensive smoke damage was also caused to neighbouring properties as a result of the fire.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. But this was a reckless act - setting this fire could have put the lives of many people at risk.”