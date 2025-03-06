Police have welcomed the jailing of a 61-year-old man who trafficked “vulnerable young women” in the Belfast area for sexual exploitation.

Derek Brown, was sentenced today (Thursday, March 6) for human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain, sexual assault, paying for sexual services and drugs-related offences, including being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Brown, whose address was listed as Maghaberry Prison but is originally from Lisburn, was given six years, half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Speaking after the hearing at at Craigavon Crown Court, Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “The defendant was suspected of trafficking females in the Belfast area for sexual exploitation. He would supply them with drugs, using this as a means of controlling them.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

“Our investigation, which began in March 2021, found vulnerable young women, who were regularly reported missing, being repeatedly located in Brown’s home. Here, they were found under the influence of drugs.

“Brown was suspected of exploiting four young women, whom he controlled by supplying them with drugs in return for meeting with sex buyers. He himself also engaged in sexual acts with the women.”

Detective Inspector Miskelly continued: “The females were, understandably, initially not willing to provide statements, some of them seeing the defendant as a father-type figure.

“It was following the tragic death of one of the girls that this changed. The courage of the young women who have spoken up is truly inspirational, and in stark contrast to the appalling actions of Derek Brown."

She added: “Working closely with the Public Prosecution Service, Brown was convicted last September for 12 offences, and today has been held accountable.

"While nothing can undo his past actions and their unimaginable impact on victims and their loved ones, I can only hope that we can encourage any individual who has suffered to come forward.

“I’m asking anyone who has been abused, or is being abused, to take the first step and speak to us. I promise we will treat you with the sensitivity and respect you deserve. We will listen to you, and we will help you.

"In an emergency call 999; 101 in a non-emergency; or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 012 1700.”