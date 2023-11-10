Register
Jail term for man convicted in relation to Carrickfergus area drugs probe

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for a number of offences after an investigation by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force into drugs criminality in the Carrickfergus area.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Nov 2023, 17:34 GMT
David Cherry was convicted of possessing criminal property and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Commenting, Detective Inspector Corrigan from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “On Saturday, 1st August 2020 detectives carried out a search of a property in the Larne Road area of Carrickfergus. A number of items were seized as a result of the search, including mobile phones. These were taken away and examined as part of our enquiries.

“Mr Cherry was subsequently handed down a three-year sentence today, Friday 10th November, in court. He has been ordered to serve half of his sentence in custody and the remaining 18 months on licence.

Laganside court complex. Photo by: GoogleLaganside court complex. Photo by: Google
“The fact that Mr Cherry has been brought before the court offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity. “This remains a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) and we will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities.”