Jail term for man convicted in relation to Carrickfergus area drugs probe
David Cherry was convicted of possessing criminal property and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.
Commenting, Detective Inspector Corrigan from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “On Saturday, 1st August 2020 detectives carried out a search of a property in the Larne Road area of Carrickfergus. A number of items were seized as a result of the search, including mobile phones. These were taken away and examined as part of our enquiries.
“Mr Cherry was subsequently handed down a three-year sentence today, Friday 10th November, in court. He has been ordered to serve half of his sentence in custody and the remaining 18 months on licence.
“The fact that Mr Cherry has been brought before the court offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity. “This remains a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) and we will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities.”