A man who caused criminal damage before being involved in a 'stand-off' lasting several hours in Ballymena town centre, has been jailed for four months.

Ryan Desmond Connolly (34), with an address listed as Linenhall Street in Ballymena, was sentenced in relation to causing criminal damage to doors at the 'Lighthouse' hostel in Ballymena on Wednesday May 31 this year.

He appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court on June 29 which heard he had been in jail on remand since June 1 in relation to the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor said police attended the Lighthouse hostel around 5.30am on May 31 where the defendant, a resident, had kicked the front door through and had also damaged internal doors.

General view of Broadway Avenue, Ballymena. Photo by: Google

The court was told Connolly left the hostel only wearing a dressing gown, and was "armed with a Stanley blade".

The prosecutor said police located the defendant around 6.30am at apartments in the Broadway Avenue area of Ballymena where there was a "stand-off".

Police saw him at an upstairs window and the defendant said he was going to drink a can of cider and then jump.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An armed response unit and negotiators were called in and there was a "five hour period when the negotiations were ongoing".

The defendant lifted a knife and began to "cut the side of his mouth" and police tasered him to "prevent further injury" and Connolly was arrested and given medical assistance.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had "mental health" issues and after getting out of jail in April this year had gone to see his GP and got in touch with Probation and he had been released to Ballymena, an area he "wasn't familiar with".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said before the Ballymena incident the defendant was on Probation and he had "no one to blame but himself for doing this".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge added: "It was not the lack of support or the opportunity he has been given. He gets released from prison. Alcohol combined with medication and he just causes damage. That is the nub of it".