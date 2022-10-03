Jail term for man who 'dragged' partner round house in Carnlough

Conor James O'Neill (40), with an address formerly listed in the Croft Road area of Carnlough but now given as a hostel at Trostan Avenue in Ballymena, also told his partner to "hang herself", Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.

He admitted charges of assaulting his partner and stealing her purse and mobile phone on Wednesday, February 23, this year.

A previous court heard the incident happened around 10pm at an address in Carnlough.

Ballymena courthouse

The victim was left with a cut lip, "bumps on her forehead" and had bruising to her leg and ribs.

Police were able to bring the purse back a short time later.

Advertisement

A defence lawyer accepted it was a "despicable" assault and the defendant wished to offer an "unconditional, unequivocal, apology".

The barrister said O'Neill's memory of the incident was "clouded" by the amount of alcohol he had consumed.

He said the defendant is "a man with his own demons".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "a very serious case of domestic violence", the details of which he said were "quite harrowing".

He added: "I have no doubt this would have been a traumatic event for the victim."

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.

Advertisement