A man who phoned his now ex-partner threatening to go to her home and 'burn her out' then arrived at her house and banged on windows and doors at 2.20am on June 16 this year.

Liam Valliday (33), with an address listed as Suffolk Square in Antrim town, admitted charges of making a threat to damage property; harassment and improper use of a communications network.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant arrived at the address. He was shouting and was banging on windows and a back door and then had gone to the front of the property.

A prosecutor said the defendant had been there around twenty minutes but left when the woman said police had been called.

Police saw the defendant nearby but he "managed to evade" officers. Police arrested him in the Rathenraw estate in Antrim on June 25.

A defence barrister said the relationship had been coming to an end at the time of the incident.

He said Valliday "seems to have no memory of this night" but wished to apologise.

The lawyer said the relationship is now over. He said the defendant wishes to "turn his life around".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant, who had 67 previous convictions: "This was appalling behaviour. Your partner was at home in the early hours of the morning. You made a very worrying threat to set fire to her house.

"You followed that up by arriving in the early hours of the morning banging on a door and window. This would have been a very traumatic incident."

The judge said there was a "relevant domestic abuse log". The defendant was given a six months jail term and a two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.