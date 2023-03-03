A man who launched a tirade of racist abuse at his former employer has been jailed for four months at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Alex McGregor (37), formerly with a Broughshane address but now listed as Eaton Fields in Ballymena, admitted improper use of a public communications network to send 'grossly offensive' messages on February 14, 2022.

The defendant appeared at court via video link from prison where he had been on remand for a number of weeks in connection with the case.

A prosecutor said the offence was "aggravated by hostility on the grounds of race".

The court heard the defendant had been employed by the victim who received "messages" from McGregor making offensive remarks about Muslims.

In another incident, the defendant also admitted being disorderly at Thomas Street in Ballymena on November 18 last year where he was intoxicated and being "aggressive towards members of the public". He called police "fruity f*ggots".

McGregor also pleaded guilty to assaulting police and causing criminal damage to a police cell van on January 23 this year.

Officers were at an address in Ballymena and asked the defendant, who was only wearing boxer shorts, to come downstairs.

When told to "show his hands" he then removed his underwear and "came down the stairs completely naked".

When handcuffed, police attempted to get him dressed but he did not comply and kicked out at officers.

A defence barrister said the defendant had, a number of years ago, been subjected to a "paramilitary-style attack" which, the lawyer said, was a "case of mistaken identity," and the incident had affected McGregor's mental health.

Regarding the racially-aggravated offence, the barrister said McGregor had been "summarily dismissed by way of text message" from his job.