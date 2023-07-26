A man who assaulted and racially abused a security officer and defecated outside a shopping centre in Antrim town has been given a four months jail sentence.

Ciaran Anthony McCrory (34), of Barra Street in Antrim, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of assault, indecent behaviour and disorderly behaviour regarding February 19 this year.

A prosecutor said around 6.45pm police attended a report of an assault at Castle Mall shopping centre. The court heard the security officer allowed the defendant to use toilets in the mall just before closing time and then the defendant defecated against the outside of the doors of the shopping centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The security officer offered to allow McCrory to use the toilets again but the defendant refused. The security man was then punched on the back of the neck and kicked and subjected to racial abuse.

The court heard police attended a report of an assault at Castle Mall, Antrim. Photo by: Google

A prosecutor said the defendant asked the security man if he had the "right to be in the country" and said: "Black people will be dealt with one by one."

The court heard the defendant also used the phrase "black monkey". The defendant was located in a takeaway.

McCrory told police he had no recollection of the incident and could only remember being in a bar and that he had been drinking since midday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He claimed he had no recollection of being in the Mall nor of the incidents and said he was "ashamed and embarrassed and offered an apology".

A defence solicitor said the defendant, who had a record, accepted the version of events outlined to the court.

The lawyer said McCrory had been drinking and was "ashamed" of what he had done to a man who was "only doing his job".

The solicitor said it had been a "wake-up call" and the defendant has now curtailed his alcohol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jailing the defendant, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This behaviour is totally unacceptable I have read the victim's statement, the racial abuse that you visited upon him, not to mention the physical assault, were traumatic and wholly unacceptable.

"Individuals with these racial attitudes must be dealt with severely by the court. This court will not accept anyone being physically and/or racially abused."