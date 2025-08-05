A man who spat blood and saliva into the face of a police officer has been given a six months jail sentence.

Michael Coyle (30), with addresses given on different charge sheets as Tiree Street in Antrim town and Templeton Park in Templepatrick, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

At Templeton Park on January 10 this year the defendant was aggressive and spat at the officer, hitting him on the chin. A spit and bite guard was then applied.

He also had breached a Community Service Order which he had been given for assaults on police. A defence barrister said the defendant has been off drink since January.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

On January 10 the defendant had a "very significant facial wound" with blood around his mouth and whilst shouting at police he accepts he spat in the direction of the police officer, the lawyer said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant, who had a record, had been "given chances before" but he had now spat "blood and saliva" into the face of a police officer.

He said: "There are far too many assaults on police officers and there needs to be a stop to it."

After the jail sentence was handed down the defendant had £500 bail fixed for appeal.