Jail term for man who ‘stalked’ ex-partner and ripped up lingerie in her garden

Gareth Bullen (40), of Mill Terrace in Carrickfergus, also bought her “expensive paintings, a handbag and a puppy” but they were all returned.

Handing down a four months jail sentence, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “I can’t imagine a worse case of stalking.”

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the woman had blocked Bullen on social media and had told him “hundreds of times” to leave her alone.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A prosecutor said the “visibly upset” woman had gone to Holywell Hospital in Antrim town for an assessment “due to his behaviour towards her,” saying Bullen was “stalking” her and she felt “safer in Holywell than in her own home”.

Bullen had followed her to the hospital.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment of the woman between April and June last year.

The court heard the couple had split up earlier in 2021 with the woman highlighting Bullen’s “controlling” behaviour.

The woman said Bullen “didn’t accept” the relationship was over and continued to “bombard” her with social media messages from different “fake accounts”.

The prosecutor added: “He sent her expensive paintings, a handbag and a puppy. All of these were returned.”

The woman installed a security camera which showed Bullen “leaving a bag of newly bought cut-up women’s underwear”.

The court heard that was followed up with “threatening messages” in which the defendant said: ‘You can just f**k me or I will kidnap you.’

The woman said Bullen had been “spying on her home” and after collecting the unwanted dog he had shouted abuse at her.

The prosecutor added the defendant “later returned to her address and ripped up lingerie in her front garden”.

Bullen used a new number to send her a Snapchat message saying he “couldn’t stop thinking about her”.

The court heard the defendant claimed to police the ‘kidnap’ remark was “used as part of their sexual relationship and he saw it as banter”.

A defence barrister said Bullen’s behaviour had been “absolutely appalling” and “genuinely concerning”.

Judge Broderick said: “This is a very serious case of harassment, possibly one of the worst I have seen in recent memory.

“It is quite clear from the Victim Impact Statement that this victim has been traumatised on many occasions by your behaviour.”

The judge said there had been “foul and abusive messages; stalking; spying; going to the extent of placing at her door or home, underwear that is cut up; threatening to kidnap her”.

“I can’t imagine a worse case of stalking.”

Judge Broderick was concerned that despite having pleaded guilty that according to a Probation Officer the defendant had shown “limited or no remorse”.