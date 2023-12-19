A man who took 20 legs of lamb to sell on to fund a crack cocaine habit has been given a six months prison sentence but was given bail for appeal.

Darren Moore (54), of Crebilly Road in Ballymena, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

His shoplifting on various days this year included items worth over £1,000. As well as the legs of lamp there was bedding, cooking pots, food, electrical items, £100 worth of 'meat'; alcohol and magazines.

He also made off without paying for £55 worth of fuel at Sainsbury's garage in Ballymena. He also committed driving related offences including taking a vehicle without authority and absence of insurance and a driving licence. The court heard the legs of lamb were not recovered.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister said the defendant is originally from the Belfast area but because of "various issues through the years" he was "forced out of" the district in which he grew up.

The lawyer said Moore moved to Ballymena and since moving to the town his "drug habit and drug addiction has become quite substantial". He said the defendant is addicted to crack cocaine and Moore was stealing items to sell on to fund his habit.

The lawyer said when Moore was young he had the opportunity to play football for Millwall in London and after going over for six months he was "successful" but he missed home.

When he returned to Northern Ireland he "got himself involved in matters relating to The Troubles and from that he has unfortunately spent periods of time in and out of custody and the irony is that the lifestyle he now leads is because the area in which he grew up in he has been expelled from and that is being polite to the people who would have been former friends, former associates, who have now told him where he can and cannot go".

The lawyer said Moore is now "very isolated" in the Ballymena area. "He has found himself so low that he has been stealing items of food, alcohol, clothing, all to be sold to deal with his ongoing drug addiction issues".

He said the defendant would not be fit for Community Service because he "received a number of very severe beatings in the past".

District Judge Nigel Broderick jailed the defendant for six months; banned him from driving for two years and fined him £100.