Scott McKeown (28), of Thyme Park in Antrim town, committed the theft on November 8 last year. The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

A prosecutor said at 7am on November 8 the defendant was in a Vivo shop at High Street in Antrim. He paid for goods and then approached a second till and when a member of staff "was distracted he lifted the Poppy Appeal box and put it into a white plastic bag".

The court heard the box had been in the store for around three weeks and it was estimated it contained £80. The defendant was "recognised by staff" and when arrested he initially denied any involvement.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

He identified himself on CCTV but denied the CCTV showed him stealing the box. McKeown eventually pleaded guilty.

Meanwhile, on February 6 this year the defendant caused criminal damage to a PSNI cell van in which he "spat a number of times".

The court heard the defendant has an upcoming case at court in Belfast. A defence lawyer accepted the case before Antrim Court was aggravated by the nature of the theft.

He said the defendant has a "history of drug use from a very early age and that continues to be a problem for him". The defendant had two suspended prison sentences.

Jailing the defendant for four months, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "The more serious of these charges is the theft of the charity box. Those who donate to these charities expect the money to go where it is intended and therefore that is an aggravating feature."

The judge said a pre-sentence report on the defendant makes "very poor reading".

Judge Broderick said the Probation assessment was that McKeown was not suitable for Probation "and they put that down to a lack of motivation and chaotic lifestyle and you are not assessed to complete community work".

