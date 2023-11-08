Sean Savage, Cairn Gardens, Crumlin, was sentenced for an assault which happened last month.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had "ongoing difficulties with his mental health".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant at Ballymena Magistrates Court: "It is a serious matter, aggravated by reason of domestic abuse. Your mother was no doubt physically but as much emotionally harmed by your behaviour."