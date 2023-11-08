Jail term for man who trailed his mum (63) by the hair
A 32-year-old man who trailed his mother (63) by the hair has been jailed for five months.
Sean Savage, Cairn Gardens, Crumlin, was sentenced for an assault which happened last month.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had "ongoing difficulties with his mental health".
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant at Ballymena Magistrates Court: "It is a serious matter, aggravated by reason of domestic abuse. Your mother was no doubt physically but as much emotionally harmed by your behaviour."
A Restraining Order was also put in place.