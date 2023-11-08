Register
Jail term for man who trailed his mum (63) by the hair

A 32-year-old man who trailed his mother (63) by the hair has been jailed for five months.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 8th Nov 2023, 17:47 GMT
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Sean Savage, Cairn Gardens, Crumlin, was sentenced for an assault which happened last month.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had "ongoing difficulties with his mental health".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant at Ballymena Magistrates Court: "It is a serious matter, aggravated by reason of domestic abuse. Your mother was no doubt physically but as much emotionally harmed by your behaviour."

A Restraining Order was also put in place.