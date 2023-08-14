Jail term for man who used pokers to smash windows and made threats to petrol bomb homes

A man who used pokers to smash the windows of a vehicle and who threatened to petrol bomb homes has been given a one-year jail sentence.

Denver Moon (37), with an address listed as Old Green Road, Kells, pleaded guilty to a string of offences.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison and admitted charges including possessing pokers as offensive weapons and making a threat to kill.

A prosecutor said on July 30 this year Moon had sent "threatening voice mails" to a man saying he would "petrol bomb his house, his parents' house and his grandparents' house". He also threatened to "physically harm" the man.

Moon used two pokers to smash windows of a vehicle, the court was told.

Meanwhile, in March last year, he was in possession of a prohibited weapon - a 'pressurised container which was designed or adapted for the discharge of electricity or any noxious liquid or gas'.

Also on that occasion he had the Class A drug oxycodone, cannabis and buprenorphine and he had dishonestly received stolen goods worth £130.

Last November he handled stolen goods, namely two bottles of whiskey.

On New Year's Day this year he stole headphones worth £35 from Tesco in Ballymena and in April this year he took two pairs of socks worth £7 from Poundland.

Also in April, police searched him as he walked through Ballymena and he had cocaine, codeine and cannabis. On another day in April he was caught with heroin.

In May this year he stole £105 worth of goods.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a heroin addiction but is engaging with Community Addictions and is trying to get his "life back on track".

On July 30 this year, the lawyer said, the "red mist" had descended upon Moon.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 53 previous convictions "no doubt fuelled by, unfortunately, a long-standing and unresolved addiction to drugs".