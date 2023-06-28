A Ballymena man caught with heroin and cannabis has been jailed for four months.

Kyle Rainey (32), with an address listed as Rossdale, had the offences detected on March 3 this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison where he was already serving a sentence with a release date in the autumn.

A prosecutor said police were tasked to a report of a man acting suspiciously in Ballymena.

Police could smell cannabis and the defendant had one gramme of the Class B drug in his sleeve.