Jail term for man with 62 previous convictions who stole bottle of whiskey

A man has admitted stealing a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey worth £18 from Asda in Antrim town on October 28 this year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:29 GMT
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Ryan Moorman (22), with an address listed as Hollowburn Road in Antrim, appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said the defendant put the bottle up his jumper and left without paying.

The defendant, who had 62 previous convictions, was given a four months prison sentence to be served after a current sentence ends on December 15. Bail of £500 was fixed for appeal.