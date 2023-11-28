A man has admitted stealing a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey worth £18 from Asda in Antrim town on October 28 this year.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ryan Moorman (22), with an address listed as Hollowburn Road in Antrim, appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said the defendant put the bottle up his jumper and left without paying.