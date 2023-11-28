Jail term for man with 62 previous convictions who stole bottle of whiskey
A man has admitted stealing a bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey worth £18 from Asda in Antrim town on October 28 this year.
Ryan Moorman (22), with an address listed as Hollowburn Road in Antrim, appeared via video link from prison at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
A prosecutor said the defendant put the bottle up his jumper and left without paying.
The defendant, who had 62 previous convictions, was given a four months prison sentence to be served after a current sentence ends on December 15. Bail of £500 was fixed for appeal.