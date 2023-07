A man with 42 previous convictions for theft has been given a three months jail term for shoplifting.

Dale McKee (30), with an address listed as Nursery Close in Ballymena, committed new offences in early May - the theft of alcohol worth £100 from Tesco and alcohol worth £74 from Sainsbury's, both Ballymena.

He appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates Court and had bail fixed in the sum of £500 for appeal.

