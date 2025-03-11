Jail warning for disqualified Upperlands motorist who gave false name to police
Ethan William Nelson (25), of Kilrea Road, Upperlands, was detected in Antrim town at 8.30am on May 22 last year. He was also uninsured for a BMW.
He was sentenced on charges of driving whilst disqualified; absence of insurance; and obstructing police.
A defence barrister said the defendant had been driving in connection with work.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said with 26 previous convictions the defendant was "amassing a very lengthy record".
The defendant was given a three months jail term, suspended for two years, and he was banned from driving for a month. He was also fined £100.
The judge told him: "Be warned if you continue to flout the road traffic legislation you will end up going to prison."