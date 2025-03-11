A motorist caught driving whilst disqualified who gave police a false name has been given a suspended prison term.

Ethan William Nelson (25), of Kilrea Road, Upperlands, was detected in Antrim town at 8.30am on May 22 last year. He was also uninsured for a BMW.

He was sentenced on charges of driving whilst disqualified; absence of insurance; and obstructing police.

A defence barrister said the defendant had been driving in connection with work.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said with 26 previous convictions the defendant was "amassing a very lengthy record".

The defendant was given a three months jail term, suspended for two years, and he was banned from driving for a month. He was also fined £100.

The judge told him: "Be warned if you continue to flout the road traffic legislation you will end up going to prison."