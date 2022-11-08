Alana Campbell (39), of Fanad Drive, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (November 3) for sentencing on charges of harassment, improper use of public electronic communications and making a threat to damage property on August 1 this year.A prosecutor said that a man said he had been harassed and and threatened by a family member on Facebook and the posts were shown to police.Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that Campbell used phrases including 'Gay Lord' and "other homophobic names".The prosecutor said the complainant "perceived this to be a hate crime due to his sexuality".The defendant also told the man that she would "burn him out" and, the court heard, he was fearful for his safety.Campbell admitted sending all the messages "and to posting publicly," naming the man on Facebook.She said she "did it in a temper".Campbell told police she would not have carried out the threat to damage property and she had just wanted to "scare" him.A defence solicitor said the defendant fully accepts that the comments were "totally unacceptable" but on the night she had been "very emotional".District Judge Nigel Broderick said the comments were "quite despicable" and she deserved to be jailed.