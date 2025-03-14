A 33-year-old teacher from Newtownabbey was labelled a “cold, calculating child predator” after she was jailed today (Friday, March 14) for sexual abuse offences.

Judith Evans, from Elmwood Grove, was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court to four years - two years in prison and two on licence - after pleading guilty to seven offences, committed between March, 1 and May 17, 2024, relating to a 14-year-old boy.

Offences included one count of sexual communications with a child; three of meeting a child following sexual grooming; sexual activity involving penetration with a child between 13 and 16; perverting the course of justice and possessing an indecent photograph of a child.

Evans will also be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely and subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for five years.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie said: “Evans is a cold, calculating child predator who abused her position of trust by taking advantage of a young boy.

“She preyed on his vulnerabilities and built an inappropriate ‘friendship’ with the boy before then further grooming him and sexually exploiting him. The messages exchanged between her and her underage pupil were highly sexual and nothing short of sickening.

“As a result of the abuse he was subjected to, the victim has suffered greatly with mental health struggles and has shown immense bravery to bring her to justice today."

Detective Constable Walls and Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie (right) pictured outside Laganside Courts in Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Detective Chief Inspector Duffie said there is still a societal stigma surrounding male victims of abuse, especially that of a sexual nature.

She continued: "I hope today’s court outcome will showcase that young boys are just as vulnerable and that there is no shame for them to carry. Suffering in silence is never the answer, abuse is never the victim’s fault.

“We will continue to work around the clock to bring child predators before the courts and would encourage anyone who may have been abused in a similar way to come forward. The passage of time doesn’t matter.

“Child abuse cannot continue in Northern Ireland, we will do everything in our power to stop predators in their tracks and get victims the justice they deserve.

“If there are any young people out there who have been targeted and abused in a similar way, please come forward to us. We will help and support you.”