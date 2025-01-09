Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three people, two men and a woman, have been charged with assaulting a man who died after being wounded on a night out in Portadown.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

None of the defendants attended Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 8) where they were formally charged with the common assault of Jake Bailey-Sloan on October 17, 2021.

The three defendants are: Odhran Connolly, 22, from Churchill Park, Portadown; Ethan Robert Dougan, 25, Redrock Road, Collone, Armagh and Beth Vernon, 22, from Moyraverty Meadows in Moyraverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the alleged background facts were opened in court but it was reported at the time how 23-year-old Mr Bailey-Sloan, was injured at Mandeville Street early on Sunday, October 17 and although he was taken to hospital, he sadly passed away the following day.

Jake Bailey-Sloan.

The popular young businessman was well known in the area, having converted the disused Blackers Mill into a successful indoor combat games centre.

Appealing for information and witnesses to come forward in the aftermath of the tragedy, a senior police officer said what happened was an "awful thing" and he urged people to "search their souls".

“We need to find out the absolute truth about what has occurred," Det Ch Insp Darren McCartney said, “this is a young man who went out and no-one expected that to happen that night. He's come out on the street and he is now dead",

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case against the three defendants had been scheduled for a Preliminary Enquiry on Wednesday which would have seen the case elevated to the Crown Court but defence barristers asked for that to be adjourned.

Before any case can be sent to the Crown Court the prosecution must satisfy a judge there is a prima facie case and defence counsel David McKeown, acting for Connolly, indicated that he would be arguing there is no case to answer for his client.

The court did hear that in addition to more than 400 pages of statements and evidence, CCTV footage also forms part of the prosecution case.

Commenting that “there is a tragic background to this case,” District Judge Michael Ranaghan adjourned the case to January 22.