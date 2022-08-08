Jamie Cor McCausland: wanted by police in Mid Ulster

Police in Mid Ulster posted details of Jamie Corr McCausland on social media, urging anyone who can help find him to come forward.

They said: “This is Jamie Corr McCausland. A bench warrant was issued for him in January 2015 when he failed to appear in court for grevious bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

“Please share this post to help us find him. If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

Jamie Corr McCausland

“Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.The Op Relentless reference number is MU1.”

Police stressed: “Please note, images used during Op Relentless are used solely for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection of crime and apprehending bench warrant suspects. They must not be used for any other purpose.