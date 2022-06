Jayden Simms (14) was last seen in the vicinity of Tarragon Park, Antrim, at approximately 5pm yesterday (Tuesday).

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Jayden is described as 5ft 9” with brown curly hair, wearing black NIKE track bottoms and a hoodie.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you know where Jayden is or have any information in relation to his whereabouts, please contact 101 and quote the reference 1985 of 21/06/22.”