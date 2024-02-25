Jeep Cherokee driver from Lisburn is banned from driving for 18 months for having no insurance
Katryna Gamble, 45, whose address was given as Creevy Road in Lisburn, did not appear when her case was heard before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 22.
The court heard that on July 16, 2023, the defendant used a vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, on a public road, namely Governor’s Road in Lisburn without insurance for the vehicle, which is contrary to the Road Traffic (Northern Ireland) Order 1981.The court was also told that the defendant did not hold a valid driving licence.
On the charge of having no insurance, District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 18 months.
Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £500 and an offender’s levy of £15.
On the charge of having no driving licence, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150.