Jeffrey Donaldson in the dock as Lagan Valley MP faces historic sexual charges
The pair appeared before a packed Newry Magistrates’ Court. Outside a huge media scrum awaited them as they made their way into court.
Jeffrey Mark Donaldson, 61, faces 11 charges including one of rape, one of committing an act of gross indecency and nine of indecent assault.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between 1985 and 2006 and relate to two alleged victims.
His wife, Eleanor Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, 58, of Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with alleged offences.
As proceedings got underway District Judge Eamonn King warned those in attendance and watching via a videolink that if he suspected anyone was recording the sitting with the intention of reproducing it on social media he would direct that the feed would be cut.
Both defendants stood in the dock, separated by a custody officer, and spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth during the short appearance.
Neither entered a plea, as is usual during a first appearance. This will happen at a later stage.
Detective Sergeant Fleming of the PSNI said he was aware of the circumstances and could connect both defendants to the charges.
An application to vary the pair’s bail conditions was granted. A condition that the two defendants were not permitted to have contact with each other was “no longer relevant”, a prosecutor said, while neither defendants is permitted to have contact with any prosecution witnesses.
The pair were granted bail of £350 with the case listed to appear before the court once again on May 22. The hearing was over in just seven minutes.
Neither defendant will be required to appear until their preliminary enquiry takes place at a later date.