Jeffrey Donaldson steps down as DUP leader after being charged with ‘historical’ offences
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has resigned as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party after being charged with allegations of an historical nature.
A statement issued by the DUP said the party chairman had received a letter from the long-serving Lagan Valley MP confirming that he ‘has been charged with allegations of an historical nature’ and indicating that he is stepping down as party leader with immediate effect.
"In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.
"The party officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the interim party leader,” the statement said.