Jewellery and cash stolen after rooms ransacked in north Belfast burglary

Published 16th Jan 2025
Updated 16th Jan 2025
Police are appealing for information after rooms were ransacked during a burglary in north Belfast.

It was reported just before 10.20pm, that at approximately 8pm, entry was gained to a house in the Dunlambert Drive area on Monday, January 13.

In a statement issued on Thursday (January 16), Detective Sergeant Leeman said: "A number of rooms were ransacked and items, including jewellery and a quantity of cash, have been reported stolen.

“Enquiries are continuing, and police would appeal to anyone with any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1697 13/01/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

