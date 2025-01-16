Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after rooms were ransacked during a burglary in north Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported just before 10.20pm, that at approximately 8pm, entry was gained to a house in the Dunlambert Drive area on Monday, January 13.

In a statement issued on Thursday (January 16), Detective Sergeant Leeman said: "A number of rooms were ransacked and items, including jewellery and a quantity of cash, have been reported stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing, and police would appeal to anyone with any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1697 13/01/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.