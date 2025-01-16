Jewellery and cash stolen after rooms ransacked in north Belfast burglary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It was reported just before 10.20pm, that at approximately 8pm, entry was gained to a house in the Dunlambert Drive area on Monday, January 13.
In a statement issued on Thursday (January 16), Detective Sergeant Leeman said: "A number of rooms were ransacked and items, including jewellery and a quantity of cash, have been reported stolen.
“Enquiries are continuing, and police would appeal to anyone with any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1697 13/01/25."
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.