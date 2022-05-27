Jewellery and electrical goods stolen from Glengormley home

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that entry was forced through a rear window of the house sometime between 9.30am and 2.30pm. A number of items were taken including a rose gold I-pad, a lap-top computer and a quantity of jewellery. The house was unoccupied at the time of the burglary.
“Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1836 26/05/22.
“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
