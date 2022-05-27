Jewellery and electrical goods stolen from Glengormley home

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that entry was forced through a rear window of the house sometime between 9.30am and 2.30pm. A number of items were taken including a rose gold I-pad, a lap-top computer and a quantity of jewellery. The house was unoccupied at the time of the burglary.

“Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who captured dash-cam footage which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1836 26/05/22.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Mossgrove Park. (Pic by Google).

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/