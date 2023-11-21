A woman who sent an ‘abusive’ video and messages to a former friend, has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Samantha Wilson, aged 29, from Deramore Drive, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court last Wednesday charged with the persistent improper use of telecommunications causing needless anxiety. Wilson’s lawyer said his client would be pleading guilty to the charge.

Craigavon Court House, Co Armagh.

A prosecutor told the court that on July 13 this year, police received a report of a ‘malicious communication’. The injured party told police she had received a number of messages and a video of an ‘abusive nature’. The injured party identified the defendant as the person in the video. In the video the defendant called the injured party a ‘lanky streak of pxxs bxxxxxd’.

The prosecutor said: “This has caused the injured party to suffer from anxiety and fears for her safety. The defendant was later interviewed for these offences. She made full admissions and said she was intoxicated.”

When the Deputy District Judge Peter Prender asked what the connection is between the two women, he was informed it was ‘a man, an ex-partner and they had been friends at one stage but they had fallen out over a man’. The judge asked: “Is this the jilted side of things?” Wilson’s lawyer said both women were jilted.

The lawyer said his client has ‘a very limited record’. He added that on July 14 she had been out celebrating with friends.

“She doesn’t normally drink. She had too much to drink. She had heard the other person had said things about her so she went on and made these references. This was done on July 13. The other party didn’t make a complaint until July 26 when other issues arose with the man involved. There’s been nothing since,” the lawyer said.

The prosecution requested a Restraining Order however the Deputy District Judge said that this was a one-off and a Restraining Order would be ‘disproportionate’.

Speaking to Wilson, the Deputy District Judge said: “You’re coming 30 next week? You really should know better. Keep the phone away when you get annoyed.”