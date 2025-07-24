Police are appealing for information after an ATM was damaged and cash stolen at business premises in the Village area of Jonesborough on Thursday (July 24).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “Shortly before 2:10am, it was reported that three men arrived in a silver coloured Audi car at a shop in the area wearing balaclavas.

"The vehicle then left the area and it was reported the door of the ATM was cut off and a sum of money was taken, as the men entered the premises. The men then left the scene in the same vehicle, which returned shortly before 3:05am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have witnessed a silver coloured Audi car travelling in the area to contact detectives. Anyone who can assist should contact 101 quoting reference number 247 24/07/25."

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.