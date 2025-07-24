Jonesborough: men in balaclavas steal cash after cutting off ATM door at shop
Detective Inspector McCamley said: “Shortly before 2:10am, it was reported that three men arrived in a silver coloured Audi car at a shop in the area wearing balaclavas.
"The vehicle then left the area and it was reported the door of the ATM was cut off and a sum of money was taken, as the men entered the premises. The men then left the scene in the same vehicle, which returned shortly before 3:05am.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have witnessed a silver coloured Audi car travelling in the area to contact detectives. Anyone who can assist should contact 101 quoting reference number 247 24/07/25."
A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.