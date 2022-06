The PSNI has launched a missing persons alert to find Jordan McGeown.

In a statement police said: “Police are concerned for the whereabouts and welfare of Jordan McGeown.

“Jordan is from the Lurgan area and was last seen by family on the morning of Monday 20th June 2022.

Jordan McGeown from Lurgan, Co Armagh

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jordan or you believe you may have seen Jordan from Monday morning onwards, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference: 2139 of 21/06/22.”

