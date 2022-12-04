A motorist said by her lawyer to have made a ‘genuine oversight’ with regard to her insurance, has been fined £100.

Sharon Margaret McMullan (37), from Culendine Wilds, Dungannon, was also given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

The local Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (November 30) that police on mobile patrol in the Dungannon area stopped a VW car on August 9.

Prosecuting counsel said police could find no record of insurance for the vehicle and the defendant was asked to produce her policy at Dungannon police station which she did on August 17.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant has no record and the offence took place when she was moving house and job.He said she took immedate steps to remedy the situation.The lawyer added that the defendant is a youth worker and required her licence.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said it was clearly an oversight and she had addressed the matter expeditiously.