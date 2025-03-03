Judge asks Ballymena woman: 'Did you enjoy being in prison?'

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 17:58 BST

A judge asked a Ballymena woman: "You have been to prison before, did you enjoy being in prison? If you keep going into shops and stealing things that is where you are going to end up."

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court to Leanne Williamson (41), of Burma Place in the town.

On June 6 last year she stole cosmetics worth £32 from Sainsbury's in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said the defendant removed make-up from packaging and placed it in her pocket.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The goods were recovered but were unfit for re-sale as some it it had been used.

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "You will go back to Hydebank Prison if you do it again."

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for 18 months. She also had to pay £32 compensation.

