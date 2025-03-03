Judge asks Ballymena woman: 'Did you enjoy being in prison?'
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court to Leanne Williamson (41), of Burma Place in the town.
On June 6 last year she stole cosmetics worth £32 from Sainsbury's in Ballymena.
A prosecutor said the defendant removed make-up from packaging and placed it in her pocket.
The goods were recovered but were unfit for re-sale as some it it had been used.
Judge Broderick told the defendant: "You will go back to Hydebank Prison if you do it again."
The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for 18 months. She also had to pay £32 compensation.