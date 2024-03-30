Judge at Craigavon court issues arrest warrant for Dollingstown man charged with possession of cocaine
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Craigavon man who failed to show up at court to face a number of charges including possession of a Class A drug.
Aaron Kidd, aged 31, from Victoria Grove in Dollingstown, Craigavon was due before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 27 charged with breaching a restraining order and possession of Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine on March 3 this year.
District Judge Francis Rafferty ordered an arrest warrant to be issued for the defendant.