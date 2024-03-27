Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owen Gregory (25), of Carnmoney Road, Newtownabbey, admitted speeding at the Antrim Road, Templepatrick, at 1.10pm on October 13 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a previously clear record.

A defence barrister said the defendant, a bank worker, was working from home and during his lunch break had gone to Belfast International Airport to pick up his partner and there had been a delay in her getting her luggage.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The lawyer said the defendant had been "rushing" back home after picking her up when detected.

The defendant was banned from driving for two months and fined £300.