Judge bans Newtownabbey motorist who was caught doing 93mph in 40mph zone
Owen Gregory (25), of Carnmoney Road, Newtownabbey, admitted speeding at the Antrim Road, Templepatrick, at 1.10pm on October 13 last year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had a previously clear record.
A defence barrister said the defendant, a bank worker, was working from home and during his lunch break had gone to Belfast International Airport to pick up his partner and there had been a delay in her getting her luggage.
The lawyer said the defendant had been "rushing" back home after picking her up when detected.
The defendant was banned from driving for two months and fined £300.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "This is one of the highest speeds I have seen in a 40mph zone - 93mph. God forbid if you had hit anything or anyone, you would have killed them."