A judge described as "deplorable," the actions of a nurse who pleaded guilty to a charge of 'ill-treating a person lacking capacity' - an 86-year-old patient with dementia - at Antrim Area Hospital.

At one stage, a Court heard, now former nurse Martin Logue (60), of Beechfield in Antrim town, told the patient: "You don't know who you are messing with."

Next of kin of the victim, who was uninjured in the hospital incident, according to the prosecutor, were present for sentencing at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The court heard the victim has since passed away.

Antrim Area Hospital. Google image.

A prosecutor said on March 7, 2021, the defendant was working night shift on Ward C3 at Antrim Hospital where, as a staff nurse, he was responsible for a number of patients.

The 86-year-old patient, who had dementia, and deemed to be at risk of falls, required a care assistant to be with him on a one-to-one basis to keep him safe, the prosecutor said.

The victim was on the female side of the ward and was due to be moved to the male side of the ward. Around 10pm the defendant told the victim he was being moved.

The prosecutor said the victim needed to be on the bed "safely" but at that point he was sat on a chair next to the bed.

A witness, another patient, told police the defendant told the victim he was taking him to a "different ward" and there was another member of staff present.

She said Logue repeated himself numerous times and the victim appeared "confused" and moved over, with assistance, to the edge of the bed.

The victim said the victim was pointing to his belongings on his table next to his bed, when "without warning, the defendant lifted the victim's legs aggressively and flung them onto the bed".

The witness said the elderly man was "looking scared" and at that point the victim "reached out towards the defendant".

The prosecutor added: "The defendant then leaned over the top of the victim, holding his arms crossed over his chest so that he was unable to move. She describes him as being almost nose-to-nose with the victim and could hear the defendant saying something like 'you don't mess with me,' or 'you don't know who you are messing with'."

The defendant let go and stepped back and the victim "appeared shocked and confused" and he was then wheeled away in the bed.

As he was leaving the victim again reached out towards Logue who "grabbed his wrists and hands and pushed them down onto his chest and held them down as the bed was being moved".

When interviewed, Logue said he had "training" regarding dementia patients and when the victim was put in the bed he appeared settled but then "started thrashing about, moving his arms and legs, and trying to get up".

The defendant told police he moved the patient's legs to the middle of the bed and whilst trying to guide his arms back into the middle of the bed he "ended up resting his arms on top of his stomach".

He claimed the patient was "quite strong" and was "lashing out" and "attempting to go for his throat two or three times" and "kicking out".

During the police interview he denied "using any force" but said he had placed his hand on the man's shoulder, asking him to lie down. Logue told police he believed he had "acted in a professional manner".

The prosecutor said no injuries were sustained by the victim.

A defence barrister said the defendant had "34 years of an unblemished carer as a nurse". The lawyer said Logue didn't normally work night shift and said "one has to consider the difficulties that nurses can have in dealing with" dementia patients.

However, the barrister continued, after the defendant had "reflected as to whether he could have done things in a different manner" a guilty plea was entered to the charge before the court.

He said the defendant had shown "genuine remorse" and "contrite acceptance that his actions on this evening could have been carried out in a different manner".

The lawyer said Logue "proffers an apology to the family who are present". The lawyer said the defendant's carer "came to an end" as a result of the incident.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "very serious case". He told the defendant: "You, of all people, should understand then while someone is admitted to a hospital they expect and deserve to be treated with respect and compassion. Unfortunately, that did not happen in this case.

"Great credit should go to the other patient who brought this to the attention of the statutory authorities. Were it not for that observant patient, and being so scrupulous in their report to the police and other health professionals, this matter could easily have gone undetected because the victim was an elderly gentleman who suffered from dementia and no doubt would have been unable to articulate what happened."

The judge told Logue the victim would have been "emotionally traumatised as a result of your aggressive and wholly inappropriate behaviour".

Judge Broderick said he understood that the defendant had been suspended from his nursing role and had since "retired" and had he not retired the judge would have anticipated that a "dismissal" could have resulted in relation to the "deplorable behaviour".

The judge said it did strike him that the custody threshold was crossed but in light of Logue's clear record and the fact that he no longer works in the Health Service "reduces the prospect of further offending" and he ordered the defendant to do 200 hours of Community Service as an "alternative" to a custodial sentence.