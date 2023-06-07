Christopher McSherry, aged 35, from Drumnagoon Meadows in Portadown was accused of unauthorised access to computer material and six counts of recording voyeurism.
District Judge Bernie Kelly asked the prosecuting lawyer on Wednesday: “Are you seriously prosecuting this in the magistrates court?”
When the prosecutor responded yes, she added that the file had been assessed by a senior prosecutor. “I assume it was a male prosecutor?,” asked the judge. The prosecutor confirmed it was. The district judge asked that a female prosecutor look at the file. She added: “It’s the sheer number of different individuals and this went on for many years.”
No further details around the alleged offences were opened in court.
McSherry is accused that on a date between December 31, 2015 and January 22, 2019 he caused a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to a program or data held in a computer contrary to Section 1 (1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
He is also facing six counts of recording a female, on a date unknown between December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2019, doing a private act with the intention that he or a third person, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, would look at an image of the person doing the act. These six charges relate to two different women.
The case was adjourned until June 21.